Key infrastructure developments to add capacity at DIFC

“We have concluded 2016 with a strong performance, and remain on track with our 2024 targets. Looking ahead to 2017, we will continue to embrace and harness change and innovate for growth, which will be fuelled by our FinTech initiatives, new infrastructure development and a sustained focus on the South-South corridor. Our growing community remains our priority as we look to deepen core synergies and build global relevance in key sectors which will further substantiate our position as a leading global financial hub,” said Amiri.