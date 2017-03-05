Indian financial centre seeks close ties with UAE entities

Natural synergies

Last week both DIFC and ADGM signed two separate memoranda of understanding (MoU) with GIFT for multi-level cooperation. The MoU with the DIFC covers areas ranging from sharing of best practices of mutual interest, exchange of information on banking, financial service and securities, legislation and regulation, cooperation in the area of training, assistance in organising seminars and conferences on selected issues enhancing the mutual development of the centres, and exchange of information on trends in relevant international financial services activities and products, in particular within the fintech field.