GCC banks likely to face challenges from weak economic growth in 2017-18

Growth in customer deposits slowed to 2.4 per cent in the first nine months of 2016, compared to 5.4 per cent in 2015, for banks in the GCC. “We expect the trend of slowing customer deposits growth to continue in 2017 and 2018. This is because governments and their related entities-whose deposits depend on oil prices-contributed between 12 per cent and 35 per cent of the total deposits of GCC banks at September 30, 2016, and we project that oil prices will remain low,” Damak said.