Fed’s Williams sees some arguments to raise rates in March

“Three might be right in the middle of the court, but if we were to contemplate raising rates sooner and getting a start on that, then we would have the optionality,” he said. “We can slow down if the economy doesn’t do as much, but if we get these upside risks we’re well-positioned to increase more.”

Evans comments Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who does hold a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said earlier on Friday that though he foresaw two rate hikes this year when he submitted his projection in December, “the way things are going, I could see three hikes. I could be comfortable with that.” The Chicago Fed chief is viewed as one of the central bank’s more dovish policymakers for arguing in favour of keeping rates low in order to ensure inflation rises back to the 2 per cent goal. He called expectations for fiscal stimulus “the main reason” why he marked up his forecasts for economic growth by a quarter-percentage point in both 2017 and 2018. “My staff and I only made a modest change,” he said. “It is early in the legislative process, and we need more details.” Investors trimmed bets on a rate rise at the March 14-15 Fed meeting to a probability of 26 per cent, versus 32 per cent seen Thursday, after the weak wage data. That retraced to 28 per cent after Williams’ and Evans’ comments, and investors see a 70 per cent chance of a move by the June meeting. Healthy hiring Actual data — not just potential fiscal changes — are helping to make Williams confident. Figures released Friday showed employers added 227,000 jobs to payrolls in January, the most in four months and above the 163,000 average pace projected by economists for 2017. Average hourly earnings rose 2.5 per cent from a year ago, the weakest since August. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8 per cent as the participation rate increased. The San Francisco Fed chief said the report was consistent with others he has seen in recent months showing a labour market arguably at full employment. He also said prices are moving toward achieving the Fed’s second goal — stable inflation around 2 per cent. “Trimmed mean PCE inflation is at 1.8 per cent, other measures of inflation are moving up. Given what’s happened with oil prices, we’re going to see overall inflation be at 2 per cent in the next few months,” he said. Williams, 54, became president of the San Francisco Fed in March 2011, after current Fed Chair Janet Yellen had left the post to move to the Fed Board in Washington. A relative centrist on monetary policy, he’s reiterated several times that three rate increases will be appropriate in 2017. Fed officials left rates on hold earlier this week after raising them in December for the only time in 2016. Policymakers project three rate hikes in 2017, based on their median estimate in December economic projections. That marked a step up from their prior outlook for two hikes this year, and came after increased chances of a fiscal-policy boost spurred some officials to upgrade their growth forecasts. More from Banking Bank of Sharjah net profits up 61 per cent

