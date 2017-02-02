Emirates NBD unveils digital banking for Millennials

The new app partners with some of the most popular lifestyle brands in the region such as Zomato, Fetchr, Voucherskout and Careem. The beta version of the app will be made available to select customers in phases, starting next week on the Android operating platform followed by iOS. “Imagined, designed and developed by a team of millennials, Liv. combines the seemingly incongruent modules of banking and lifestyle to offer a fun, social and intelligent banking experience for a self-reliant and digital native generation. We hope to build a dynamic brand that will resonate with the values and aspirations of like-minded customers and capture their hearts,” said Jayash Patel, Head of Liv.