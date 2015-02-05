DIFC reports Dh421 million net profits in 2016

The Centre further broadened its client portfolio in 2016, particularly in the Bank and Capital Markets sector. DIFC welcomed a number of new firms to set up operations, including the Bank of Palestine, Ahli United Bank Limited (AUBL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Ahli United Bank, which was the first bank in the GCC region to receive the Category 1 license from the DFSA, and Zenith Bank (UK), one of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks. In addition, the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC Bank) was selected as the very first RMB Clearing Centre for the region.