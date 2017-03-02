Deutsche Bank said to meet with funds to finance sub-prime relief

Before the housing bubble burst, Deutsche Bank traders at the conference pitched investors on shorting mortgage bonds, as chronicled in the book and movie “The Big Short.”

Business has been booming again for delinquent and soured mortgage loans that remain from the 2008 financial crisis, in part because of lenders like Deutsche Bank that are required by legal settlements to provide relief to consumers. Firms are bundling last decade’s sub-prime home loans into bonds, and some of the securities are performing well thanks in part to recovering home prices.