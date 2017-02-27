Deutsche Bank cuts bonus pool almost 80% on legal costs

Philipp Haessler, an analyst at Equinet Bank AG in Frankfurt, said the reduction of almost 80 per cent is more than he anticipated. Deutsche Bank’s wider compensation expenses fell 11 per cent to 11.9 billion euros (Dh46.28 billion; $12.6 billion) last year from a year earlier, company filings show.

“Investors will be happy to see that costs go down, but the question is, will the best people want to leave or are there no jobs out there for them?” said Haessler, who has a buy recommendation on the shares. “It’d be great if this helped keep personnel costs lower, but I’m sceptical on that given Deutsche Bank’s track record.”