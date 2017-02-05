Data points to slower private sector credit growth

“Banks have tended to raise deposits at year-end (and quarter-end), though some of these deposits could be shed in the first quarter of 017, as was the case in early 2016. Nevertheless, with a higher average oil price forecast for 2017 versus 2016, there could be less liquidity-tightening pressure than in 2015 and 2016. Strong expected foreign borrowing (sovereigns and corporates) will also be critical to limit any upside pressure in the wider GCC region,” said Malik.