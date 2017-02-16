CBI reports Dh125m net profits for 2016

“2016 demonstrated the success of CBI’s strategy and completes the first full year of our turnaround story. CBI witnessed strong quarter on quarter growth, in spite of a volatile market environment, strengthened its capital structure and core business, and continued to attract new customers. While the year ahead will continue to present some challenges, the bank is strongly positioned to continue to grow and take advantage of market opportunities as they arise,” stated Mohammad Sultan Al Qadi, Chairman of CBI.