BNP Paribas posts net that misses estimates, plans cost cuts

As BNP Paribas speeds up digital investments, new spending measures will outpace cost reductions this year before evening out starting next year. The bank is aiming for a return on equity of 10 per cent in 2020 with a common equity tier one ratio of 12 per cent. It also aims for total revenue to grow at least 2.5 per cent on average each year, led by the international finance services and the investment bank. The bank expects profit to rise by more than 6.5 per cent annually and is targeting a dividend payout ratio of about 50 per cent.