Banks make unwanted risk lucrative with bets for hedge funds

Hedge-Fund Loans

Nomura is one of the biggest lenders to hedge funds investing in the deals in Europe, according to the people familiar with the matter. The bank, together with Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank AG, loaned about $1.5 billion to investors through 2016 to finance purchases of synthetic securitizations from other banks, one of the people said. Nomura and Credit Suisse also helped funds trade about $700 million of the notes with one another, the person said.