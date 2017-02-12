Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities and challenges in finance industry

It is known that several big asset management firms like Bridgewater Associates and BlackRock have started employing data scientists and assembled teams to create automated portfolio management solutions. The idea these companies have in mind is to assemble AI teams to build investment algorithms that make predictions based on historical data, live news events and statistical probabilities. This trend is not new, as there are already big players in the AI investing field like Two Sigma and Renaissance; who have a proven track record for their AI strategy style investment returns.