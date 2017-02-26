ADIB dismisses Al-Hilal merger talk as ‘rumour’

Abu Dhabi — where about 50 lenders compete in a market of about 9 million people — is combining National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank and two sovereign wealth funds as it seeks to cut costs and merge firms with overlapping assets. The next step could be a tie-up between ADIB with Al-Hilal and a combination of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Union National Bank, people with knowledge of the matter said in November.