VW’s diesel scandal may implicate more employees, Chairman says

Frankfurt
Volkswagen AG chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said the number of employees implicated in its diesel-emissions scandal could rise beyond those identified so far, highlighting the struggles the German carmaker faces to resolve the deepest crisis in its history.
US authorities asked VW to refrain from taking steps against some employees in order to not jeopardise ongoing investigations, Poetsch told reporters late Monday at a press conference in Geneva.
The probe could widen to “a number of people,” Poetsch said, declining to elaborate on the exact number of employees potentially involved or the management ranks of those expected to be investigated. (Bloomberg)