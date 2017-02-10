Renault profit surges 38% as SUVs grab European market share

Last year, Renault widened its market share in Europe to 10.1 per cent as it lured customers with SUVs like the Kadjar and Captur, and refreshed the Megane as well as the Scenic minivan. The French manufacturer expects sales of its namesake Renault brand and the budget Dacia nameplate to grow further this year. Renault’s worldwide deliveries rose 13 per cent in 2016, compared with 4.6 per cent across the sector.