Ban on import of used cars with major faults from May 1

When a vehicle has been in an accident, flooded, drowned or burnt out and the total damage exceeds a certain percentage of the value of the car (ranging from 75 per cent to 90 per cent), the insurance company will decide that it is not economically feasible to repair it and declares it a “total loss”. The motor vehicle agency will then issue a “salvage certificate” to the car. This means that the car cannot be driven, sold or registered in its current condition.