UAE is confident of reaching clean energy targets by 2050

“We started aspirational target for renewable energy seen by many countries as luxury. But thanks to our leadership who were very bold in the implementation of huge ideas and projects which enabled us to break the record several times when it comes to PV solar cost of generation.”

The strategy will aim to invest Dh600 billion to meet demands for energy and ensuring the sustainability of growth in the UAE’s economy. The government estimated that the new strategy will result in savings of Dh700 billion. Speaking at the same event, Adal Saeed, director of privatisation at Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority, said Abu Dhabi is targeting 7 per cent of renewable energy by 2020. “In line with this plan, contracts were about to be awarded for building more than 800 mw solar plant at Sweihan that broke world record in prices,” he said. Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Water and Electricity Authority, said they are diversifying to increase the share of clean energy in the energy mix. The emirate is targeting 25 per cent of clean energy by 2030 and 75 per cent by 2050. “Dubai is the only city in the Middle East and North Africa to start such strategy until 2050. We are preparing to bid farewell to the last drop of oil.” “Mohammad Bin Rashid Solar Park is the largest single site solar park in the world with a plant capacity 5,000MW by 2030. It will help to reduce 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. We have made significant achievement in the development of the park.” Dubai is also planning to build hydroelectric power station in Hatta with a capacity of 250 megawatts. The project will have a lifespan of sixty to eighty years and is expected to create 6,000 jobs, Al Tayer said.









