New ‘Hydrogen Council’ launches in Davos

“The Hydrogen Council,” Potier added, “brings together some of the world’s leading industrial, automotive and energy companies with a clear ambition to explain why hydrogen emerges among the key solutions for the energy transition, in the mobility as well as in the power, industrial and residential sectors, and therefore requires the development of new strategies at a scale to support this.

“But we cannot do it alone," Potier added. "We need governments to back hydrogen with actions of their own―for example through large-scale infrastructure investment schemes. Our call today to world leaders is to commit to hydrogen so that together we can meet our shared climate ambitions and give further traction to the emerging Hydrogen ecosystem.” Hydrogen-powered transport “The Hydrogen Council will exhibit responsible leadership in showcasing hydrogen technology and its benefits to the world. It will seek collaboration, cooperation and understanding from governments, industry and most importantly, the public,” Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman, Toyota. “At Toyota, we have always tried to play a leading role in environmental and technological advances in the automotive industry, including through the introduction of fuel cell vehicles. "Moreover, we know that in addition to transportation, hydrogen has the potential to support our transition to a low-carbon society across multiple industries and the entire value chain. The Hydrogen Council aims to actively encourage this transition,” said Uchiyamada. A report entitled “How Hydrogen empowers the energy transition” ― commissioned by the Hydrogen Council―further details this future potential that hydrogen is ready to provide. It sets out the vision of the Council and the key actions it considers fundamental for policy makers to implement, to fully unlock and empower the contribution of hydrogen to the energy transition. As global companies from major energy and industrial sectors, it is part of the corporate responsibility to provide solutions to manage the energy transition and move forward to a low-carbon, sustainable economy: joint action is required to tackle this formidable challenge. “This is why we invite governments and key society stakeholders to also acknowledge the contribution of hydrogen to the energy transition and to work with us to create an effective implementation plan,” the council said in a statement. The members of the Hydrogen Council collectively represent total revenues of €1.07 trillion (Dh4.20 trillion) and 1.72 million employees around the world .









