Catch Elon Musk in Dubai next week

One evidence Tesla is serious about forming its Dubai team is that the company had already initiated recruitment for a service advisor, service manager and service technician. It's not clear whether or not Musk would do the job interviews for potential candidates here, too.

But there’s another chance to meet Musk in Dubai — a day earlier. On February 12, Sunday, Musk is set to speak at the fifth edition of the World Government Summit (WGS). The UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Mohammed Al Gergawi, has confirmed his attendance at the event. "For the first time in the region,” Al Gergawi told the local media, “we will host Elon Musk, Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX and one of the most important visionaries of the 21st century.” SpaceX counts the US government, the International Space Station and commercial satellite manufacturers as some of its customers. Musk is also the brains behind the “Gigafactory”, an enormous lithium-ion battery factory in Nevada, and SolarCity, a company that has introduced solar roof tiles. Tesla vehicles come at a huge pricetag: a 2016 Tesla Model S 70 starts at $71,200. But the company is ramping up production for its upcoming Model 3 mass-market sedan targeting an annual production of 500,000 units by 2018. The volume-seeker electric car has a pricetag of $35,000 (Dh128,450) and an Environment Protection Agency-rated range of 215 miles. Due out later this year, Tesla already booked more than 400,000 pre-orders for the Model 3 from customers who deposited $1,000 each for the right to stay on the queue.









