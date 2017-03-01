Vast majority of UAE residents aspire to own a home in five years

Among the millennial non-owners intending to buy, the findings more positively show that they are willing to make sacrifices with 45 per cent saying that they would spend less on discretionary expenses. Today, half of millennial home owners (50 per cent) have used the ‘Bank of Mum & Dad’ as a source of funding, which is the highest globally. This far exceeds around a third of millennial home owners who relied on their parents in the UK (35 per cent) and US (32 per cent).