Trump’s sons to launch the Trump International Golf Club at Damac’s Akoya development

Trump Sr, the 45th president of the US, announced on January 11 that he was relinquishing control of his real estate business to a trust managed by his sons, Donald Jr, 39, and Eric, 33. The company halted progress on a number of international projects — they say 30 — following Trump Sr’s inauguration in January, but say they will complete projects that they are legally contracted to finish. In his first press conference after taking office, the President said he had turned down $2 billion worth of deals in the UAE, which Damac confirmed. However a second golf course, Trump World Golf Club Dubai, is already underway and will open an 18-hole course designed by Tiger Woods, bringing the Trump Organisation’s total golf courses to 17 internationally.