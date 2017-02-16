Tough year ahead for UAE real estate market

The pound declined by 17 per cent versus the US dollar in the past 12 months due to Brexit fears.

“The evolution of the pound remains a concern for the UAE as the UK is traditionally among the top three source markets for visitors to Dubai, and UK nationals were the fourth largest investor in residential real estate in the first half of 2016. Nevertheless, the UAE still appears to be a good market for investors seeking yield — despite the strong dollar — as rents have held up better than residential prices, however, we expect this to change soon,” said Jagtiani,