Sometimes a face-to-face meeting is the solution

A lessee is liaising with a landlord through an agent it is important to remember the agent is not obligated to pass on the landlord’s details. In this cases the lessee does have the right to ask the agent for the POA and it’s expiry date, the property’s title deed, the owner’s passport in the event the owner lives outside of the UAE or all of the above, and the landlord’s Emirates ID should the landlord reside in the UAE.