SJM Group with the real estate arm of India’s Adventz Group to launch projects valued at Dh1 billion

Other developers have also been getting into local real estate, such as Shapoorji Pallonji, which launched a high-end tower in Business Bay last year. The firm’s construction business had been involved with the local market over decades. New project activity is expected to maintain the pace that has been there since the fourth quarter of last year. All through 2016, Dubai’s Land Department issued Dh100 billion worth of new projects, which could be launched between now and 2020.