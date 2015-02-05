Sharjah rental drop starts to gather pace

Through last year, apartment rents in Sharjah fell 3 per cent on average, with a typical two-bedroom apartment at around Dh31,000. Another factor had a hand in the shifting Sharjah rental dynamic. The Sharjah Municipality decided in the third quarter of 2016 to increase the rent attestation fees from 2 per cent to 4 per cent of the annual rent, “which resulted in a reduced number of tenant relocations and upgrades within the emirate”.