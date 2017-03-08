Serviced homes with a touch of Italy

Why are you focusing on hotel apartments?

Dubai is continuously growing as the tourism hub of the Middle East. With so many golfing and shopping options, amusement parks and other tourist attractions available here, along with excitement building up for the World Expo 2020, a large number of tourists want to visit the place for longer periods now than before. With most five-star hotels being busy and expensive for people travelling with their families, tourists are always looking out for options. Serviced hotel apartments are, therefore, very popular in this market. As per our study, in JVC several five-, four-, and three-star hotel apartments are going to be developed and the whole area will provide a different category of housing options to visitors and residents.