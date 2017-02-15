Rental pressures mount on Abu Dhabi homes

Currently, the average rent of a high-end two-bedroom property on Abu Dhabi Island would be Dh141,000 after experiencing a 10 per cent dip. A two-bedroom apartment in Khalidya/Bateen was down 13 per cent to Dh146,000. (Also, last year, mid- and lower-end apartments had a 5 per cent softening, primarily during the second half of last year, brought on in the main by mounting job losses in key sectors.) Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi developers are now focusing attention on the mid-market. Aldar Properties confirmed on Tuesday (February 14) that its Reem and Yas Island master-developments will feature dedicated mid-tier communities aimed at buyers with Dh10,000-Dh25,000 monthly incomes.