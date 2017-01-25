Pound’s weakness comes with opportunity for investors

Meanwhile, one developer to go in for a launch now is Amazon Property, but it’s far from the typical residential or office property. They are now showcasing their take on Fort Knox in the US. The London version will be a £30 million, 10,000 square feet project offering bank-style vaults for the super-rich. The bunker complex is located below ground in London’s West End, and is the result of a five-year design and development programme. The bank-style vaults are located over three basement floors, up to 40 feet below ground. And the entire complex is encased in one-metre thick concrete.