One Dubai developer loves being in the sun

“Much of the fresh produce — around 60-70 per cent — for future guests will be sourced from the adjoining farm and that means there’s no need for transportation. That translates into zero mileage where possible.”

The hotel development will take up 300,000 square feet, of which the farm will take up 100,000 square feet. According to Saeed, 100 per cent of the herbs and 80 per cent of the veggies will be plucked from the farm. (The fruit requirements will need to be sourced from outside.) The property — to be operated by the IHG Group owned Hotel Indigo brand — wears its sustainability credentials seriously. Where possible, materials from the Phase 1 construction of Sustainable City will find new purpose within the hotel. That means a lot of the desks and other furniture could be made out of recycled wood.