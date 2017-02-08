New Dubai landmarks on the horizon

Designed by Italian architectural company Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners in the shape of a titanic seahorse, Bvlgari Hotels and Marina Village is being developed off the coast of Jumeirah Beach Road. It will be connected to the mainland by a single carriageway bridge. The property will feature a Bvlgari-branded five-star hotel and 20 villas to be operated by Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton, 165 apartments, eight penthouses and 15 mansions. The project will also accommodate a 50-berth marina and a Bvlgari yacht club. The project will be the sixth Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts property in the world, following Milan, Bali, London and Shanghai.