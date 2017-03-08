Need of the hour: smart facilities management

What is the current state of the FM industry in the region? What is driving its growth or decline?

The GCC’s FM industry is vibrant and robust, presenting considerable opportunities to all regional and global players thanks to the region’s strong economic activities. It is definitely on an upswing led by the UAE’s FM market, which is predicted by Research and Markets to experience a CAGR of 9 per cent from 2016-21. This is on account of the huge infrastructure spending in the country in line with the development goals of the UAE Vision 2021, and as part of the country’s efforts to reinforce its non-oil sectors, such as construction and real estate. Tourism will also play a key role in the sector’s substantial expansion. In addition, the emergence of cloud-based solutions is expected to aid the growth of the sector in the next five years.