Mid-market options come knocking in UAE hotel sector

Governments bear cognisance of the threat of a potential supply overhang of luxury and upscale hotel rooms, and are therefore willing to encourage development of three- and four-star hotels. This has affected under-construction upscale hotels, which have either stalled or deferred their launch dates or contemplating a distress sale. Furthermore, hotel guests tend to evaluate the cost of services that matter to them and are equitable in their opinion — leading to a reduced affinity for luxury offerings.