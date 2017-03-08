Jumeirah Golf Estates’ take on affordable luxury

Your thoughts about affordable housing in the UAE.

According to a recent study by CBRE, the demand for affordable housing currently far exceeds supply, with significant population growth exceeding 6.5 per cent per annum over the last five years in the low to mid-end population brackets. Both residential sales and rental rates have significantly increased over the past three years, overtaking the growth in salaries and thus making affordability a decisive factor in the purchase decision of Dubai residents. The nature of demand in Dubai’s real estate sector is shifting, and it is crucial for any developer to remain agile and adaptable. Over the past year we have expanded our residential proposition to link luxury living with affordable prices.