How landmark projects impact Dubai real estate value

Godchaux says that while there is an immediate gain in sentiment, actual price enhancements take time. “There has been no immediate spike in prices, but we believe in the short term there will be more of a sentimental boost,” says Godchaux. “Few investors and end users will naturally want to be among the first to invest or live there, like we saw 13 years ago with the launch of Dubai Marina. Over the next few years, with momentum building and more developments delivered in this part of Dubai, we expect to see this market maturing, with prices increasingly anchored on or linked to market fundamentals and driven by offer and demand rather than just sentiment.”

An important addition to the list of iconic projects, according to Maclean, are commercial landmarks. “Landmark schemes in the commercial sphere include the ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai International Financial Centre. That is a real trophy project — very big in scale and most significant to occupiers in the region,” he says. “It is a tempting buy for investors and occupiers.” Large projects by their sheer scale result in a change in perception about the area. The Dubai Opera District, City Walk and the Dubai Water Canal may affect prices in Downtown, Jumeirah and other nearby areas in the long and short term. “Over the past two or three years there has been price softening across Dubai in general, but in particular in Downtown and Jumeirah,” says Godchaux. “Excluding the Burj Khalifa, the average price was about Dh2,100 per square foot in Downtown; it is now on average around Dh1,700 per square foot. The new projects coming on board in these areas are building momentum and, once they become more mature, we are very optimistic they will have a positive impact on pricing. “Where we see a lot of affordable or mid-market stock coming in the outer areas of Dubai, the stock coming in this part of the emirate is more prime and we don’t see an oversupply of this at the moment, which should support price appreciation with the demand naturally increasing as the momentum builds up around the Canal, City Walk and Dubai Opera.” Dubai has seen examples of large projects, such as the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Marina, which have had varied impact on property prices in the area. “The mall has enhanced the value in Barsha. However, it is not the most expensive location. The mall is important, but it’s not truly reflected in the value of the properties,” Maclean says. “In Dubai Marina, the property value enhanced because of the facilities around it.” Citing the upcoming Jumeirah Central, Maclean says projects that are designed holistically have a bigger impact on real estate value. “The concept is designed to attract people to live, work and play. The concept of the scheme is very important,” says Maclean. “The facilities and components do not just enhance but maintain value. Over time the premium for new accommodation goes away. However, if the development is right with all the facilities, it continues to maintain value.” Enhancing and maintaining value is ultimately a combination of factors, says Godchaux. “The question everywhere always is how much momentum and demand the flagship project – and its resulting surrounding development – will be able to generate and, more importantly, how to carry that demand steadily through the duration of the project,” he says. “Price is an important factor, but infrastructure and reaching the critical size that will give the project credibility are far more essential. “There are almost no examples of this being accomplished in a short period of time outside Dubai.” More from Property Sports City residential tower starts handover

