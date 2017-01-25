Homes to float on Dubai Water Canal

“We stay one step ahead by working with speed and efficiency to seamlessly create blueprints for success and deliver exceptional lifestyles, value and a lasting impact for the betterment of Dubai,” said Abdulla M. Lahej, Group CEO of DP. “We are pleased to partner with Finland’s Admares to develop the first-of-their-kind homes on water in DP’s Marasi Business Bay destination. Their use of innovative technologies and unique construction techniques to deliver this type of pioneering structures will ensure that these unique homes on water, and the surrounding promenade, parks and marina, will be one of the most sought-after residential destinations in the city.”