Head for Garhoud or Al Barsha for lower office rents

New and substantial stock will come about in DIFC only by early 2019, in the form of the $1 billion ICD Brookfield Place, offering 900,000 square feet of prime office space. There is also the One Central, part of the Dubai World Trade Centre precinct, where two new buildings — under phase 2 — are due for completion later in the year. “The successful rate of take-up has prompted the awarding of the Dh723 million construction contract for phase 3.”