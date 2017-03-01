For luxury property, it is only Dubai in the region

According to Knight Frank, the ranks of the ultra-wealthy rose by 6,340 in 2016, taking the total to 193,490. It reverses a 3 per cent decline recorded in 2015. (These are people with $30 million in net assets.) “The momentum gained in wealth creation in 2016, although relatively modest, was far from being a foregone conclusion, especially given that nearly three-quarters of respondents to our Attitudes Survey highlighted political uncertainty as a significant threat to their clients’ availability to create and preserve wealth,” said Salbak.