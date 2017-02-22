For Dubai’s property investors, it is no time to sell

But are developers fully in control of market forces? In the 12 months from mid-2015, developers did scale down the pace of activity on their existing projects. This was done to counter any possibility of excess new stock being delivered at a time when transaction levels had come down appreciably. In this regard, they were successful — 2015 saw the handover of less than 10,000 units in Dubai and for 2016, the numbers are at about 13,000. In both cases, these are well below the initial expectations of 20,000 units each.

According to Mariscotti, the main driver of delays “really isn’t the amount of work”. “With some management of the project pipeline and sufficient ramp-up time to mobilise resources, contractors can take on almost anything,” he said. “At some point, 30 per cent of the world’s cranes were in Dubai alone. “The main cause of delay was driven by a zero-sum game across the value chain, with lower prices and thin margins driving unwanted behaviour [such as] under-designed projects and proliferation of claims to resolve disputes on extra works. Lump-sum contracts [are] pushing risk on to the weakest inks of the value chain. It is a complicated environment where friction slows everything down.” But since the second-half of last year, there is a visible uptick in project activity related to residential properties. November and December saw a steady stream of launches, and the pace was more or less maintained through recent weeks. Will local contractors be able to absorb all of the new work? And there is also those the Dubai Government will be pushing through as it prepares for Expo 2020. “Contractors have very flexible capacities, with a large share of their workload driven by labour and subcontractors,” said Mariscotti. “So, their size adapts to demand and they remain busy, but operating at a smaller size. “The ongoing work is still significant, but overall likely below the peak. What drives their costs and profitability is the predictability of their workload across a portfolio of contracts, and that may now be more difficult to balance.” More from Property Payments plans and construction milestones

