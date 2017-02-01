Evidence is there to confirm Dubai realty upturn

In Dubai, there has been evidence of increased money flows (facilitated by bank financing) in mid-income communities (a sector that has long remained under supplied), and capital formation, both at the asset level, as well at the company formation level, shows resilience and, in cases, even robustness. Analyst forecasts and interpretations are typically met with scepticism (especially when the forecasts are considered optimistic) because it is widely accepted that these are agenda-based, either to talk up the market, or to capitalise on opportunistic situations. In the long term, what is evident is that these tactics do not work.