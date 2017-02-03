Dubai Sports City residential tower starts handover

More than a hundred units in a new residential tower in Dubai Sports City will be delivered to homeowners starting this month. Developer Shaikhani Group said residents of the Dh150-million Champion Tower I are expected to start moving in by the end of the month.
With a total built-up area of 114,124 sq ft, the 20-storey Champion Tower I comprises 135 housing units – 49 studios, 50 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments.
“We are glad that our properties are well received by the investors despite tough market conditions,” said Mahmood Abu Baker Shaikhani, Managing Director of Shaikhani Group.
Shaikhani Group said it will announce new projects within the year. The group has a development portfolio worth Dh3.5 billion, comprising 2,100 residential units and 12 towers.