Dubai’s property market is in for another tough year

“With the fallout from low oil prices, a weak pound sterling, and the rising cost of tourism, it is no surprise that 2016 was a tough year for the real estate market,” S&P notes. “Dubai's residential prices dropped by 8-11 per cent on average and rent fell by 6 per cent, with most areas of the city affected. The struggle is set to continue into 2017 as currency pressures persist and residential prices and rents are likely to continue to fall.”