Dubai realty sales top Dh12b in first 15 days

Sales of buildings notched up Dh682 million, with those transacted on cash totalling 287 and worth Dh532 million.

The largest investment deal during the first fortnight was for a piece of land in the Zabeel 2 area, acquired for over Dh584 million. There were followed by two plots in the Al Markaz Al Tujari 2 (sold for Dh435 million) and Dh114 million in Jebel Ali.