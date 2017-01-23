Dubai Investments Park wins with new and existing tenants alike

The number of companies at DIP stands at over 4,600, with industries represented including those in light industrial, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, plastics, oil and gas and building materials, among others. Last year, DIP also recorded increases in sub-leasing of labour and accommodation rooms from 16,000 to 21,000 rooms. The increased capacity will help take in 84,000 labourers from 68,000 earlier.