Delinquent unit owners, a property manager’s pet peeve

As most OAs have yet to be officially registered through the Dubai Land Department (DLD), many developers continue to manage the collection of services charges. In recent years, there have been several legally questionable incidents where developers have disconnected utilities due to unpaid balances. Many of those affected were unit owners who had just purchased the unit. They were informed that the A/C was disconnected due to service charges that had not been paid by the previous owner. The current owners questioned their liability for charges incurred prior to their ownership. Under the law, service charge arrears create a lien (charge) that attaches to the unit itself, and not to the individual unit owner, thereby putting the pressure on the buyer to settle the outstanding fees.