Deira’s upcoming night market has records in mind

That’s as far as the “traditional” aspect is concerned.

The rest of Deira Islands — of the four islands in the master plan, two are being built now — will adhere strictly to what a city centre should be these days. Monday (February 20) is the final day for submission of proposals for constructing the Deira islands Mall, all 4.5 million square feet of it. (Development costs for the mall have been estimated at Dh4 billion plus.) There is another tender that Nakheel released last month, for a boulevard featuring 16 residential towers (the homes will only be available on lease) spread around the Mall. This tender is valued at Dh5 billion plus, with completion likely before 2020. (There will be six additional towers, featuring four hotels and two serviced apartment buildings.) As of now, the developer has issued Dh3 billion worth of contracts for Deira Islands, which will add a further 40 kilometres of coastline.