Bluewaters developer appoints Core Savills as exclusive agent

DUBAI
Meraas has selected Core Savills as the sole agent for the sale of luxury residences at Bluewaters, a new waterfront development on Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), also home to the observation wheel, in Dubai.
Bluewaters will have multiple modes of transport, including a purpose-built bridge connecting the island with Shaikh Zayed Road, while automated vehicles will transport passengers to Bluewaters from the metro station Nakheel Harbour.
The residential areas on the island will have gardens and sports facilities, whilst Bluewaters itself will have over 100 retail outlets and restaurants, and two hotels. (Staff Report)