Belgrade Waterfront opens the floodgates for development

The residential mix in the project appeals to local residents, but also to international buyers who see the purchase of apartments in Belgrade Waterfront as an excellent investment opportunity. These are the people who haven’t invested in Serbia so far and we are glad that they have recognised Serbia, Belgrade and this development as a great opportunity. We have presented our project at some of the most prestigious international real estate shows, such as MIPIM in Cannes and Cityscape Abu Dhabi, as well as in Harrods, London, and the interest was impressive everywhere.

Besides international buyers, we record a vast interest among local residents, as well as among our people in the diaspora, who want to have a home on a premium waterfront location. How much of the project is already sold? Since we launched the first residential units, BW Residences and BW Vista, we are proud to share a successful performance. With every successful launch, we are even more convinced that the interest for Belgrade Waterfront will rise, both among potential residents and business professionals. Their wish to invest wisely and to purchase a unique living experience for themselves and their families shows us that we are on the right track. How has the project been received by the Belgrade public? As every large-scale project, Belgrade Waterfront has both supporters and people who think that maybe something else could be on this location. Looking back into history, every innovation has caused a division among people. With every construction site we open and with every neglected area we transform into a modern public space, people are more convinced that we are doing the right thing. Citizens needed to see the construction progress in order to believe in a project of this scale. What will the project contribute to Belgrade in terms of job creation, business activity and other economic benefits? There are many economic benefits since Belgrade Waterfront will create over 20,000 jobs, provide office space for 12,000 people and will be a strong social and economic growth catalyst of the city. Due to its world-class hotels, such as The St. Regis Belgrade and W Belgrade, Belgrade Waterfront brings a totally new hospitality philosophy to Serbia, which will reflect in a blooming touristic offer. We have already become the place where citizens of Belgrade bring their guests and an unavoidable stop for tourists who visit Belgrade. Are there further plans for developments by Eagle Hills in Serbia? Eagle Hills has big plans for the construction and real estate industries in Serbia and we are proud to be the driving force for Serbia’s construction industry. More from Property New water canal in the making in UAE

