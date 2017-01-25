Be a fractional owner of a property in Dubai

“The system works in the luxury home segment, wherein a buyer wants a second or holiday home but is not going to use it beyond four or six weeks in a year,” says Chimnani. “Therefore, in the part ownership method, [the part owner] has the benefit of not paying the full cost of the home, maintenance and other associated costs. However, we need tighter laws and clear guidelines from the Real Estate Regulatory Agency to make it secure and appealing to the buyers, since property is generally shared between six to 12 people who do not know each other.”

Filippo Sona, Director and head of Hotels — Middle East and North Africa at Colliers International, says the fractional ownership concept is much more suited to resort properties in a prime location. As this is a very specialist area of the shared ownership business models, Sona says the concept needs to be managed properly as it can create a degree of discomfort for the developer. “The success of this business model derives from the quality of the asset, its location and the strength of the brand, combined with the organisation behind the development and management of the fractions,” says Sona. “The returns and the right of use of the portion are the key factors that attract investors. Dubai is certainly a key city to develop further this concept. Elsewhere, the idea may prove to be difficult to provide the desired results.” Fractional ownership provides buyers with an equity stake in the property, which can be sold or transferred like wholly owned real estate, Sona explains. Fractional owners purchase the property with a deeded title, which effectively means owners can mortgage, buy, sell or pass the deeded property to others, subject to local laws, says Sona. “[Fractional ownership] is an actual purchase of the property itself. It serves then as a real estate investment, not simply the purchase of ‘right to use’.” he explains. “Secondly, fractional ownership broadens and diversifies the market for the developer by creating new demand through better market price points, which usually results in increased profitability when accurately conceived and executed. Thus, the members typically own the real estate and developers have the opportunity to gain profit from the initial sales. “This is to be considered as a medium to long-term investment; buyers who expect an early exit may be disappointed with the return. The property needs to stabilise its operation before providing a decent return on investment and asset appreciation. There, buy only in prime resort locations, with a global brand and a maximum of eight owners per unit.” More from Property Meraas unveils new unified brand identity

