Ask PW: Landlord hasn’t returned my deposit

I am a unit owner. My building is very poorly maintained, we do not have an owners’ association and the developer will not disclose how the service charges are being used. Can I stop paying them?

As an owner, you are entitled to know how your service charges are being applied. However, not paying your service charges is not a good solution, as there may be consequences. There is the possibility of a lawsuit against you for the unpaid balance, plus accrued interest charges. Some developers also use the legally questionable tactic of disconnecting the A/C and other utilities, until the arrears are paid in full. Another consideration to keep in mind - if many of the owners stop paying the service charges, and major repair or renovation of the common area elements is needed (such as elevators or the chiller), there will be a lack of funds to make such repairs. You should first gather a group of owners to talk to the developer about your concerns. If the developer is not responsive, then attempt to meet with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) regarding this issue.